Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of Meritor worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Meritor by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

