Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of CVR Energy worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CVR Energy by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

