Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Arcosa worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

