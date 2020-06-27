Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

