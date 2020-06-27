Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Myokardia worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Myokardia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Myokardia by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Myokardia by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Myokardia by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myokardia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYOK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Myokardia stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

