Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.85% of Carriage Services worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 28.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,250 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $242,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 1,850 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,441. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,825 shares of company stock valued at $140,810. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.