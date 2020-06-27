Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837,123 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Horizon National worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3,758.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,146 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.23 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

