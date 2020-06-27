Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,251,127 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

