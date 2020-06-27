Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Dril-Quip worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gabelli lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NYSE DRQ opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 1.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.