Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

