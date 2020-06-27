Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 71,702 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,702 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AerCap worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 93,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

