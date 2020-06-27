Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of TTEC worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TTEC by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.