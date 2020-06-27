Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 203,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

