Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,141 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,164,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,548,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,441,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,840,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $164,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $174,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,905 shares of company stock valued at $630,644. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

FSCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

