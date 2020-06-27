Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Gentherm worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of THRM opened at $38.55 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.