Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Prothena worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 87.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PRTA stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

