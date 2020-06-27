Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,808 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Newmark Group worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 664.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $821.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

