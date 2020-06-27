Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HI. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of HI stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.77 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

