Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

