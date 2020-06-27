Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,517 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

