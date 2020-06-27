Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,692 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of 8X8 worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 664,154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 8X8 by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 328,976 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after purchasing an additional 930,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 629,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,827,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $86,422. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

