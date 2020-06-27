John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBSS shares. Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

JBSS opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

