Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,230 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 911,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $10.70 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

