CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

