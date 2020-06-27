Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 468,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $25,680,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 335,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 247,185 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

NYSE CWK opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.