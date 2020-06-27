Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $115,390.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,408.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,553. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

