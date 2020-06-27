Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Matson worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3,416.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Matson by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 55.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.09. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

