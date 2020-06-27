Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Knoll worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Knoll by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth $360,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Knoll by 26.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 683,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 141,023 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth $201,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNL opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.79. Knoll Inc has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNL shares. Sidoti upped their price target on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

