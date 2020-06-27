Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,174 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,886,000 after buying an additional 205,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $37,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Avangrid stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.