Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,296 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Photronics by 105.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Photronics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAB stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.81. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Photronics’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Photronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

