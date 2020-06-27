Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Triton International worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Triton International by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Triton International Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Triton International news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00. Insiders sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

