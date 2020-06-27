Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.75. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hollister acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.