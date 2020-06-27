Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,521 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Vocera Communications worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

VCRA stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $33.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $633.47 million, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.02.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $78,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,723 shares of company stock worth $1,239,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

