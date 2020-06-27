Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

LON:STB opened at GBX 700 ($8.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 835.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,185.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 680 ($8.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.02).

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 175.20 ($2.23) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Trust Bank will post 20195.4507884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

