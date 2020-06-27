PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FPLPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $2.19 on Thursday. PROVIDENT FINL/S has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

