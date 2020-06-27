Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $185.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

UNP stock opened at $162.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

