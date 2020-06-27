Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.56. Veritex posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Veritex by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

