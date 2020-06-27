AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

NYSE ABBV opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

