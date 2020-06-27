Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLTX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NLTX opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -4.33. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Analyst Recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

