Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $625.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.57.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $557.53 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $603.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $572.13 and its 200-day moving average is $546.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.