OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 78.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

