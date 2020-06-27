-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.27). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 1,017,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $834,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,037,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,825. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 7.37.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

