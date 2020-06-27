Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $8.66. Matador Resources shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 158,076 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 4.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 752,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 85,490 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.