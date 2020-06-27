Zacks: Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Athene reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,293 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,105 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 40.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 760,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 217,818 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 161,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the period.

NYSE ATH opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

