Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,330 shares of company stock worth $6,120,196 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.