Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.19. Enservco shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,878,454 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

