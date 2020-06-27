Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.44

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.44. Welbilt shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 792,207 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $768.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

