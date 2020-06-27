Bill.com (NYSE:KC) Shares Gap Down to $26.67

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $26.67. Bill.com shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 46,648 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited researches, develops, and provides cloud technology and services. The company develops a service system which is based on its cloud storage platform. It offers file sharing and storage service under brand name Kuaipan to enterprises and individual users. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.