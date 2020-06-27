Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.19. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 25,253,226 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $473.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.76.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 759,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 330,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 147,258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 993,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.