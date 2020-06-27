Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $8.66. Matador Resources shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 158,076 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $954.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

